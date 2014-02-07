Jesu And More Added To Beyond The Redshift

Cult Of Luna‘s Beyond The Redshift festival has added some ace new names.

Joining the likes of God Seed, Amenra and Cult Of Luna themselves are post-rock heroes God Is An Astronaut, Justin Broadrick’s post-metal machine Jesu, plus The Old Wind, **Syndrome **and Sleepmakeswaves.

Beyond The Redshift will feature bands playing in and around an “audio-visual experience” set to blow minds and break boundaries at The Forum, The Dome and the Boston Music Room in the capital on May 10.

For more info, head to https://www.facebook.com/beyondtheredshift