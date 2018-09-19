Jesse Leach is “putting in some major work” on new Killswitch Engage album

Jesse Leach has checked in from the studio where he’s laying down vocals for the next Killswitch Engage album.

Leach announced in April that he was to undergo surgery to remove a polyp and subsequently reported that the surgery went well.

He said he was “screaming better” than ever following the operation – and that the band had 21 tracks to consider for the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate.

He’s now given fans further information on how the record is progressing via his Instagram account.

In the first, accompanied by a picture of himself and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, Leach says: “So many years, so much music and much, much more to come. We are legit an ‘odd couple'. On paper our personalities clash, but in life it works, it clicks and it’s genuine.

“More vocal tracking for KSE in the next three days. We are chipping away at a massive stone. I’m about half way through 21 songs. Then of course figuring out which songs make it to the album.”

Leach adds: “This photo was from the Times Of Grace days... and yes, at some point there will be a new record for that project as well. One thing at a damn time!”

He followed up that post with another from the studio, saying: “13 songs down two more for this session this week and then seven potential songs to go!

“Putting in some major work but just listened to the 13 songs and I am very very happy! On a roll and feeling good, let’s make a damn metal record!”

The band’s new studio album is expected to be released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records.