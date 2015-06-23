The Resistance: Torture Tactics

If Jesper Strömblad is trying to put as much clear blue water as possible between his old band, In Flames, and his new death metal filthmongers, this is the right way to do it.

Six new songs, none much over three minutes, all straight to the point and in your face – plus four older songs to make it clear that they’re getting nastier as they go – and you’re left in no doubt that this is full-throated crusty death, with little melody in sight.

There’s plenty of punky groove and abrasive riffing in its place, plus Marco Aro’s return to The Haunted has possibly focused his ability to put hooks into gravelly aggression further, resulting in a better hook ratio than the band’s debut EP or album. It’s probably unfortunate they are doing this at the same time as Vallenfyre and the likes of Black Breath and All Pigs Must Die, as this is neither electrifying or individual enough to eclipse them, but Torture Tactics holds its own in a crowded field – even if only half the running time is new music.