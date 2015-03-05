In Flames have no problem playing with Stromblad

In Flames frontman Anders Friden says he’d have no problem with performing alongside former guitarist Jesper Stromblad.

He insists they retain a good relationship despite Stromblad’s 2010 departure, which he said had to happen so he could “fight and defeat my demons.”

Friden tells Loaded Radio: “I still love the guy. We didn’t part ways because we were enemies – we parted way because we couldn’t work together any more, and didn’t want to.

“I know he’s in contact with some of the other guys here and there. He’s off doing his thing and I hope he feels good about it. We’re doing our thing.”

Asked directly what might happen if Stromblad wanted to make a guest appearance at an In Flames concert, Friden replies: “No problem at all.”

The band recently discussed some fans’ negative reaction to the change in direction seen on 11th record Siren Charms, with Friden saying: “We are the ones who’ll live with this album for ever – so we have to be happy with what we’ve done.”

In Flames play this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.