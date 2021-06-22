Jeff Lynne's ELO book Wembley Or Bust on general sale in September

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra book Wembley Or Bust is to be released on general sale on September 14, published by Genesis Books.

First published in 2018 in a limited run of only 1,500 signed copies, for ELO fans the original publication remains a highly sought-after item. Now, in celebration of 50 years of ELO and 4 years after the momentous London concert, Jeff Lynne’s Wembley Or Bust is set to be released as a hardcover edition for bookstores worldwide.

"It means so much to me to release this book during the 50th anniversary of ELO, and four years on from our Wembley Or Bust concert," says Lynne. "It was an unforgettable night and I’m excited to relive it with all of you again inside these pages."

In his first official book, Jeff Lynne reveals the meticulous planning leading up to the epic Wembley or Bust concert and shares the stories behind a career-spanning catalogue of songs. In an exclusive new text, Lynne reflects on his formative years growing up and his eventual success with ELO hits such as Mr. Blue Sky, Evil Woman and Livin’ Thing.

From his memories of producing The Beatles’ last single, Free As A Bird, to his anecdotes from inside one of the greatest supergroups, the Traveling Wilburys, Lynne also discusses his fascinating career outside of ELO. His narration guides the reader through hundreds of exclusive photographs taken specially for the making of this book.

Pre-order Wembley Or Bust.