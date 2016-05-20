Jeff Beck outlines ‘powerful statement’ album Loud Hailer

Jeff Beck will release latest album Loud Hailer in July, he’s confirmed – and he’s described it as a “powerful statement about everything.”

He says he’s combined his guitar abilities with topical lyrics to discuss matters stretching from “the love of power to the power of love.”

He recorded the 11-track title with vocalist Rosie Bones and guitarist Carmen Vandenberg, after meeting them through Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

Beck says: “Rosie invited me to one of their shows, and I was blown away. When we got together in January, I explained the subject matter I had in mind, we sat down by the fire with a crate of prosecco and got right to it. The songs came together very quickly – five in three days.”

He adds: “I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world today. I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view.”

The album also features bassist Giovanni Palotti and drummer Davide Sollazzi, and it was produced by Filippo Cimatti.

Loud Hailer is released via Atco Records on July 15 – three days after the publication of his first official book, BECK01.

Jeff Beck: Loud Hailer tracklist

The Revolution Will Be Televised

Live In The Dark

Pull It

Thugs Club

Scared For The Children

Right Now

Shame

Edna

The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives

O.I.L.

Shrine

