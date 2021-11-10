Jay Weinberg's dog isn't a fan of his new Slipknot mask

Recently, at Los Angeles' Knotfest on November 5, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg unveiled his new mask. If you haven't already seen it, the ghoulish face looks like something that you'd come across in a nightmare following an evening gouging on extra mature cheese. It's probably not surprising then, that Weinberg's dog Papaya, hasn't taken much of a liking to it either.

In an amusing and highly adorable new video, the Slipknot drummer shows his pet checking out the mysterious new object. By placing the mask on the floor, Weinberg lets his smooth coat Brussels Griffon have a good sniff, as she susses out what exactly the weird-looking item could be. On inspection, the pooch appears panicked, and begins barking while galloping around the mask, obviously prepping for any unexpected attacks.

Picking up the mask, Weinberg hovers it around his pet, who suddenly becomes even more frantic while racing around the room. Honestly, if we were face to face with that thing, we'd probably have the same reaction too.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor – who debuted his own similarly spooky appearance not so long ago – said to Vice during an episode of The Therapist: "With Slipknot, at least for most of us in the band, the mask is part of the art – it's not just the visual and the shock; it's a representation of who I am in that album."

Check out the video below:

