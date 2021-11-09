Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg debuts nightmarish new mask

Sound the Slipknot klaxon – a new mask has been revealed.

In the wake of their highly-anticipated return, having shared the new single The Chapleton Rag just last week, Slipknot's Jay Weinberg now has a new look, and it's pretty creepy, to say the least.

Following in the footsteps of frontman Corey Taylor, who received a mask makeover not so long ago, Weinberg's get-up is also rather nightmarish. Plain in design, the ghoulish creation features black skeleton-esque eye sockets, and two slits for nostrils that feed into slashes in the mouth.

Debuting the mask on social media, the drummer writes in a caption, "I want a face - that you can only recognise - I’m afraid".

Weinburg additionally posted a video of his performance of Slipknot's new single at Knotfest, which took place in Los Angeles on November 5, and livestreamed globally.

Speaking to Knotfest about the new single ahead of its first live debut last week, Taylor explains that he was inspired to write the track after binge-waiting a documentary on the Yorkshire Ripper, UK serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

"Everything was just kind of steering towards violence, or a history of violence," Taylor told Knotfest. "It was just such a weird echo of social media and the fact that social media tries to steer you towards violence or steer you towards the most toxic thing – the most toxic moment. So I looked at it from that standpoint."

"It’s classic Slipknot," he continued. "It’s frenetic. But lyrically, it’s coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions. We’re all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous."

Check out Jay Weinberg's new mask below:

