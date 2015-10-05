Japan history explored in book

Former Japan members Richard Barbieri, Steve Jansen and Rob Dean have contributed to a limited-edition book about the band’s history.

A Foreign Place is the first publishing venture for Burning Shed, and it’s written by Anthony Reynolds, who’s previously completed titles on The Walker Brothers and Leonard Cohen.

The publishers say: “Reynolds engagingly details the twists and turns that saw a group of friends from working-class South London develop from unpromising provincial glam funk origins to the innovative and exotic sonic assault of the globally successful Tin Drum.”

A Foreign Place contains previously-unseen pictures and interviews with Japan’s colleagues and friends. It’s published on October 9 and available for pre-order now.