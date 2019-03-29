Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell releases solo single Pirate Punk Politician

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has released his new single titled Pirate Punk Politician.

It’s the first taste of material from his upcoming solo album Kind Heaven, which will be his first since 2001’s Song yet To Be Sung.

The nine-track record will be released on June 7 via BMG, with the singer joined by artists including Taylor Hawkins, Tommy Lee, Matt Chamberlain, Dhani Harrison, Elliot Easton, Mike Garson and his Jane’s Addiction bandmate Chris Chaney.

Farrell describes Pirate Punk Politician as “a good old-fashioned protest song about today’s strongmen and their tactics of oppression.”

Check it out below.

As for the album itself, it’s described as “an expansive set of interlinked compositions fused together by Farrell's electrifying vocals into a rich sonic tapestry.”

The statement continues: “Meticulously interwoven rock, electronic, and symphonic elements combine to yield a compelling tale told through large-scale orchestral scores – courtesy of Hollywood composer Harry Gregson-Williams, intense back-and-forth duets with Etty Lau Farrell, and flourishes of hard guitar with electronic vocal distortions.

“Farrell's long-awaited return entrances the listener into a musical adventure grappling with life's eternal questions and engaging its biggest challenges.”

Farrell will also tour on the back of the album across North America and Europe later this year.

Perry Farrell: Kind Heaven

1. (Red, white, and blue) Cheerfulness

2. Pirate Punk Politician

3. Snakes Have Many Hips

4. Machine Girl

5. One

6. Where Have You Been All My Life

7. More Than I Could Bear

8. Spend The Body

9. Let’s All Pray For This World

Perry Farrell North American tour

Jun 07: New York City Winery, NY

Jun 08: New York City Winery, NY

Jun 10: Boston City Winery, MA

Jun 11: Boston City Winery, MA

Jun 14: New York City Winery, NY

Jun 15: New York City Winery, NY

Jun 18: Philadelphia World Café Live, PA

Jun 19: Washington City Winery, DC

Jun 21: Nashville City Winery, TN

Jun 22: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Jun 24: Detroit St. Andrew's Hall, MI

Jun 25: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Jun 30: Stockholm Lollapalooza, Sweden

Jul 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jul 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jul 20: Paris Lollapalooza, Paris

Jul 24: London The Box, UK

Jul 26: London The Box, UK

Jul 27: London The Box, UK

Aug 04: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL