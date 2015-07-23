James LaBrie leads box set series

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie is the subject of a three-album discovery box set to be launched by InsideOut Records.

His work is joined in the series by similar collections from Kaipa and Redemption.

All three titles will be launched on August 14.

LaBrie’s set includes solo debut Elements Of Persuasion, first released in 2005, plus follow-ups Static Impulse from 2010 and Impermanent Resonance from 2013.

The Kaipa package features Notes From The Past, Keyholder and In The Wake Of Evolution. Redemption’s The Origins Of Ruin, Snowfall On Judgment Day and This Mortal Coil have also been bundled together.

InsideOut say the aim is to offer quality collections at an affordable price for those who want to expand their musical horizons.