James Kottak, former Scorpions and Kingdom Come drummer, dead At 61

Former Scorpions and Kingdom Come drummer James Kottak has died at the age of 61. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the Scorpions.

"Very sad news," wrote the band. "Our dear friend and drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61. James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man. He was our 'Brother from another Mother' and will be truly missed. Rock‘n'roll forever. RIP James."

Kottak was born in Louisville, KY, in 1962, and co-founded Kingdom Come in Hamburg, Germany, in 1987. He played on the the band's first two albums, 1988's Kingdom Come and the following year's In Your Face, before a brief stint with The Cult. He joined the Scorpions in 1996, and played on all the band's albums from 1999's Eye II Eye until 2016's Return to Forever.

Kottak also played with Montrose, Warrant, Dio, the McAuley Schenker Group, Buster Brown, Black Sheep, Wild Horses – who included Kottak's former Kingdom Come bandmate Rick Steier on guitar – as well as his own band, Kottak.

Like many touring musicians, Kottak also experienced problems related to alcohol. In April 2014, while on tour with the Scorpions in the United Arab Emirates, he was arrested and charged with drinking without a licence, cursing Muslims, making indecent gestures and removing his pants. He was jailed for a month and fined around £320.

“I am determined to come to grips with my alcoholism and am doing everything on a daily basis to beat this relentless disease," Kottak said after serving his sentence. "This entire incident caused me to realise that it is time to stop drinking once and for all so that I can become the father, musician, and friend that I know I can be."

After a stint in rehab Kottak returned to the Scorpions in time to record Return To Forever, but was replaced by former Mötorhead drummer Mikkey Dee the following year.

“We would like to thank James for so many years of lasting participation in the band and personal friendship," said the Scorpions in a statement at the time. "We understand and respect his need for time as he makes his way through the final stages of his healing process."

In 2018 Kottak hooked up with original Kingdom Come members Danny Stag, Rick Steier and Johnny B for a reunion tour, although frontman Lenny Wolf didn't take part. His place was taken by former Montrose and Lynch Mob vocalist Keith St. John.

No cause of death has been confirmed.