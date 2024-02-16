"Be available for rehearsals and shows. Know how to play bass. Be cool": want to play in a band with James Hetfield's son Castor, and join Metallica's extended family? Here's what you gotta do

Bastardane, the LA-based sluge-metal trio who feature Metallica frontman James Hetfield's son Castor on drums, are holding open auditions for a new bass player.

Originally from Savannah, Georgia, the trio released their debut album Is This Rage? on March 12, 2022 and have been touring sporadically throughout 2023. The band's line-up is completed by vocalist Jacobious Lovebone, and guitarist Ethan Sirotzki .

On their website the band lay out the criteria for the new member they are seeking.



This individual must:



Live in the Los Angeles, California area

Be available for rehearsal and shows

Know how to play bass

Be cool

Under the 'what we are looking for' section of the ad, the band add that the successful applicant must be able to:



Learn new ideas

Jam on odd meters/ metric modulation

Hold it down

Tour

Be an active member of the band

Interested parties must submit the following:



1. A video playing through the group's 2023 single Masquerade

2. A video playing through any song of your choice

3. Info about you and your history of playing



All submissions should be sent to auditions@bastardane.com by March 4.