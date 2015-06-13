Jake’s Download dream comes true

Little Jake Wilson is having a ball at the Download festival – and even got to meet Slipknot and visit the on-site TeamRock Radio studio.

The pint-sized rocker made headlines last year when his mum Star Bickerstaff held her own version of the Donington festival in the garden of their Blackpool home, because Jake was too young to attend the actual event.

Her Jake’s Download Experience Facebook page captured the hearts of the UK rock community and this year – with Jake now four-years-old and able to attend – they were invited to Donington as special guests of organiser Andy Copping, who even named the fourth stage after the youngster.

Asked what his favourite part of the weekend has been so far, Jake says: “I got a pick from the guitar man in Slipknot because I gave him mine.”

Mum Star adds: “He’s loving it, everyone has been lovely. We met Corey Taylor and he spent so much time with Jake. Giving him high fives and making sure he was drinking plenty of juice. Jake gave his green guitar pick to the guitarist in Slipknot and when the band were onstage the camera zoomed in on the guitarist and he was using a green pick. It was very exciting for Jake.”

Star, 23, reserves special praise for Copping. She says: “Andy is the nicest man, he has been just so lovely. We’ll definitely be back next year.

“Last year when we did Jake’s Download Experience at home, I was amazed how many people liked the Facebook page and sent pictures of them doing their own version. It was incredible how the story touched so many people’s hearts.”