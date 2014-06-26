Jake, 3, gets his own Download festival at home

The kid with the coolest mum in Britain has been enjoying his very own metal music festival in his back garden.

Little Jake Wilson, just 3-years-old, was too young to go to this year’s Download festival, leaving the hard-rocking tot devastated. But his mum Star Bickerstaff, 22, sprang into action and brought the festival atmosphere to her Lancashire home.

With the help of her partner and Jake’s daddy, Andy Wilson, 28, she built a stage, set up a campsite and even designed and made site posters so Jake could enjoy the festival experience.

When she uploaded a video to YouTube and Facebook about her little boy’s very own ‘Jakeload’ experience, Star was blown away by the response. Thousands of rock fans got in touch to say they loved the video – and even Download bosses Andy Copping and John Probyn got involved, sending the youngster a bunch of goodies and inviting the family to next year’s festival as their special guests.

Star tells TeamRock: “I’m absolutely amazed at the reaction to the video and Jake’s story. I already knew rockers were the best kind of people, but I never expected any of this.

“This year was my first time at Download and I was nervous about it, because you hear things about festivals, like people falling into your tent and being a nuisance. But there was none of that, it was wonderful. Everyone was great.

“When I got home to Jake I was showing him the pictures. He was so excited and said ‘I will come next time.’ I had to tell him he has to be 5-years-old to go, so he was sad.

“I asked if he wanted to have his own Download at home, and that’s where it all started. So after five days camping at Donington, I had another five days camping in the garden with Jake and he absolutely loved it. His dad and I played music for him and made a stage. He really got into it.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times and it started to create a buzz online. That’s when Andy Copping and John Probyn solved the age problem for Jake.

Star adds: “Andy Copping invited us as his guests next year, so although Jake won’t be allowed in the arena as such, he’ll be backstage with us. It will be a unique first experience of a festival and I know he will love every second of it.”

The pint-sized rocker is following in his dad’s footsteps and seems to prefer punk to metal. “He loves NOFX and Bowling For Soup and his favourite is The Offspring,” says Star. “Andy likes punk and I’m more of a metal girl, and Jake likes Avenged Sevenfold and some of my favourite bands too.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their kind words and I’m glad they enjoyed the video.”

Jake’s Download 2014