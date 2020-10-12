Jack White’s tribute to Eddie Van Halen on Saturday Night Live was a classy touch

Jack White might not have Eddie Van Halen’s technical skills, but the Detroit-born musician clearly has a big heart, as his rather sweet and classy tribute to the guitarist on iconic US TV show Saturday Night Live on October 10 proved.

Having taken his customised EVH Wolfgang guitar to the taping of the legendary NBC comedy sketch show, White paid a subtle tribute to the late guitarist’s influence during a performance of his 2014 song Lazaretto, by adding in a finger-tapped guitar solo on the instrument Van Halen designed. White had previously posted the story behind the guitar on Instagram, offering his thanks to the guitarist, who passed away on October 6.

i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir. Jack White Live A photo posted by @officialjackwhitelive on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

In addition to Lazaretto, White played version of the White Stripes’ Ball and Biscuit, incorporating a section of Blind Willie Johnson’s Jesus Is Coming Soon and a section of his Beyoncé collaboration Don’t Hurt Yourself.

Saturday Night Live also paid tribute to Van Halen by replaying a brief segment of the guitarist’s 1987 performance on the show.

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release a first White Stripes Greatest Hits collection on December 4.