Jack White responds to viral debate on Meg White's ability as a drummer

Jack White has issued a statement in light of the recent online discourse surrounding his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White and her alleged lack of ability as a drummer.

The controversy was sparked from a divisive tweet posted by political journalist Lachlan Markay, who described the ex-White Stripes percussionist as a "terrible" musician, arguing that the band would have been better without her "shitty" percussion.

His now-deleted tweet read: "The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would've been with a half decent drummer. Yeah, yeah I've heard all the 'but it's a carefully crafted sound mannnn!' takes. I'm sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion."

While debates surrounding White's technical ability as a drummer is nothing new online, fans and fellow musicians - including The Roots' Questlove and Against Me's Laura Jane Grace - were quick to defend her.

Following the backlash, Markay issued a statement of apology, writing that his tweet was an "over-the-top take" that was "just truly awful in every way."

The journalist also apologised to White directly, offering: "So to Meg White: I am sorry. Really. And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of shit, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I’m really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off.”

Now, The White Stripes frontman Jack White has added his own response to the pile, in the form of a poignant poem posted onto Instagram. "To be born in another time, any era but our own would’ve been fine,” the poem begins.

“100 years from now, 1000 years from now, some other distant, different, time. One without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood, one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good.”

Read the full poem below:

