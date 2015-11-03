Bruce, Trower in Songs For The Road release

Jack Bruce, Robin Trower and Gary Husband are the focus of Ruf Records’ next Songs From The Road instalment.

The CD/DVD set will be launched on December 11, featuring previously-released material recorded in the Netherlands in 2009.

Cream icon Bruce and Procol Harum guitarist Trower first collaborated on 1981 album BLT, and 1982 follow-up Truce. They reconvened for 2008’s Seven Moons.

But the run of shows in February 2009 – originally launched as Seven Moons Live – were the only times they performed live, with the addition of Gary Moore, John McLaughlin and Level 42 drummer Husband.

Ruf Records say: “After two gigs in Karlsruhe and Cologne, the trio was ready to play the Dutch city of Nijmegen. This night was very special, not because of the camera crew and the recording, but because Trower, Bruce and Husband had already formed a whole.

“The pleasure the guys had on stage makes this set a unique piece of rock music. Bruce – who died last autumn, but had already suffered several strokes of fate at the time of the recording – said during the show: ‘It’s fantastic to be here. For me personally, it’s fantastic to be anywhere, actually.’”

Bruce and Trower’s Songs From The Road is available for pre-order now. A two-disc Bruce anthology was released last month, while a Cream vinyl box set arrives in December.

Tracklist

CD

Seven Moons

Lives Of Clay

Distant Places Of The Heart

Sunshine Of Your Love

Carmen

So Far To Yesterday

Just Another Day

Perfect Place

Bad Case Of Celebrity

The Last Door

Come To Me

White Room

Politician

DVD