Jack Bruce birthday concerts set for release

German music TV series Rockpalast will launch a Jack Bruce DVD/CD in December.

The Cream icon died in October aged 71 from liver disease and his family invited fans to attend the funeral saying they wanted them to “cheer his arrival at the final gig.”

Now a live package titled Jack Bruce – Rockpalast: The 50th Birthday Concerts will be released on December 1 featuring performances from the bassist’s birthday celebrations from November 2 and 3, 1993.

The gigs took place at the E-Werk, Cologne where Bruce was joined on stage by artists including Ginger Baker, Simon Phillips, Clem Cempson, Gary Moore, Dick Hecksatll-Smith, Art Themsen, Bernie Worrell, Gary Husband, Maggie Reilly and Gary Cooper.

The package launches on DVD/CD, CD/DVD Digipak, DVD and on digital formats. A Special Edition package features an extra DVD containing interviews, documentary, two 12-page booklets and a bonus CD called The Lost Tracks.

It’s currently available to pre-order.

Special Edition Tracklist

Disc 1

Improvisation On Minuet No.1 2. FM 3. Can You Follow 4. Running Thro’ Our Hands 5. Childsong 6. The Tube 7. Over The Cliff 8. Statues 9. First Time I Met The Blues 10. Smiles And Grins 11. Bird Alone 12. Neighbor, Neighbor 13. Born Under A Bad Sign 14. Boston Ball Game 1967 15. Ships In The Night 16. Willpower 17. Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out Of Tune 18. Theme From An Imaginary Western 19. Golden Days

Disc 2

As You Said 2. Rope Ladder To The Moon 3. Life On Earth 4. Simon Phillips Drum Solo 5. NSU 6. Sitting On The Top Of The World 7. Politician 8. White Room 9. Sunshine Of Your Love 10. Blues You Can’t Lose 11. Life On Earth 12. NSU 13. Sitting On The Top Of The World 14. Politician 15. Spoonful 16. White Room

Disc 3

Bonus Interview and Documentary

Disc 4