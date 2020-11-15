It's Blur vs Oasis all over again as Toto titans go toe-to-toe

Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have both announced solo albums... and they're to be released on the same day.

The two will fight it out for chart supremacy in the week beginning February 26 next year, as guitarist Lukather releases I Found The Sun Again and singer Williams puts out Denizen Tenant. They'll be released by the The Players Club/Mascot Label Group.

To add to the confusion/excitement, both releases arrive swaddled in similar artwork, and both musicians make contributions to each other's albums.

In the blue corner, Lukather hooked up with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to release Run To You (featuring Williams) in June, while in the red corner Williams has just launched Never Saw You Coming (which doesn't feature Lukather according to the tracklist, although he does appear in the video).

"Never Saw You Coming is my first opportunity in ages to show my true sound," advises Williams. "Although my album is an eclectic collection of songs, this one tells you what you need to know to get a real sense of the whole. You can see where I’m going vocally for sure. It all starts with Never Saw You Coming, plus I thought it was time we had a cool sexy song about death!"

Indeed.

Referring to I Found The Sun Again, Lukather says, “Never had so much fun recording in my life. Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed.”

The album will feature five original songs alongside three cover versions: Traffic’s Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, Joe Walsh’s Welcome To The Club, and Robin Trower’s Bridge of Sighs.

Toto will host a livestream event on November 21. For more details visit the Toto website.

Steve Lukather: I Found The Sun Again tracklist

1. Along For The Ride

2. Serpent Soul

3. The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

4. Journey Through

5. Welcome To The Club

6. I Found The Sun Again

7. Run To Me

8. Bridge Of Sighs

Joseph Williams: Denizen Tenant tracklist

1. Never Saw You Coming

2. Liberty Man

3. Denizen Tenant

4. Wilma Fingadoux

5. Black Dahlia (feat. David Paich)

6. Don't Give Up (feat. Hannah Ruick)

7. The Dream

8. Remember Her (feat Steve Lukather)

9. No Lessons

10. Mistress Winter's Jump

11. If I Fell (feat Steve Lukather)

12. World Broken

(Image credit: Mascot Label Group)