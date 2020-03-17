Italian guitarist entertains neighbours in lockdown with Queen's We Will Rock You

In the hours since Enrico Monti, guitarist for Italian death-metal band Skulld, stood on his balcony to share the opening bars of Slayer’s thrash classic Raining Blood, it's become abundantly clear that Italy isn't short on musicians willing to step up and entertain during the nation's COCID-19 lockdown.

The latest to join the fray is guitarist Marco G. Di Marco, a Rome-based musician and the man behind a Brian May Tribute YouTube channel.

Marco, who says his influences are "Brian May and Queen" stepped onto his balcony, Red Special guitar in hand, and performed a rousing version of Queen's 1977 smash We Will Rock You.

"During this terrible period, each day at 6:00 pm all the Italians play something on their balcony," says Marco. "In Rome, in my condominium we played We Will Rock You! Big hug all around the world!"

Thanks Marco.

