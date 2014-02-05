Issues Unveil Another Banger

R’n'b metallers Issues have unveiled another stormer of a new track.
The song, Mad At You, is taken from the Atlanta mob’s eagerly anticipated full-length, self-titled debut, out Feb 17 via Velocity/Rise.
Have a listen below:
The guys are set to head our way with Of Mice & Men in April. Catch them if you can on the following dates:
16 Southampton Mo Club
18 London Koko
19 Manchester The Ritz
20 Glasgow O2 ABC
22 Birmingham The Institute
23 Cardiff Great Hall
Issues Tracklist
Sad Ghost
Mad At Myself
Life Of A Nine
The Langdon House
Late
Old Dena [by Scout]
Stringray Affliction
Never Lose Your Flames
Personality Cult
Tears On The Runway pt 2 [feat Nylo]
The Settlement
Disappear [Remember When]