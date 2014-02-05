Issues Unveil Another Banger

R’n'b metallers Issues have unveiled another stormer of a new track.

The song, Mad At You, is taken from the Atlanta mob’s eagerly anticipated full-length, self-titled debut, out Feb 17 via Velocity/Rise.

Have a listen below:

Issues - Mad At Myself

The guys are set to head our way with Of Mice & Men in April. Catch them if you can on the following dates:

16 Southampton Mo Club

18 London Koko

19 Manchester The Ritz

20 Glasgow O2 ABC

22 Birmingham The Institute

23 Cardiff Great Hall

Issues Tracklist

Sad Ghost

Mad At Myself

Life Of A Nine

The Langdon House

Late

Old Dena [by Scout]

Stringray Affliction

Never Lose Your Flames

Personality Cult

Tears On The Runway pt 2 [feat Nylo]

The Settlement

Disappear [Remember When]