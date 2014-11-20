Issues stream Diamond Dreams EP

Issues have created a YouTube playlist of their recent Diamond Dreams EP. It features eight songs, most of which are reworked versions of tracks from their 2012 debut Black Diamonds. The EP is also included as part of the deluxe version of the band's self-titled debut album, originally released in February.

“We had a lot of fun making this record, being able to reimagine songs and show that we aren’t just metalcore kids, or whatever you want to call us”, say the band. “We are multitalented, and we aren’t set on one taste of music – we respect and appreciate all variations.”

Issues will be supporting Bring Me The Horizon, alongside Young Guns and Sleepwave, at Wembley Arena on December 5.