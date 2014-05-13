Is this the end of the road for Warbringer?

Warbringer frontman John Kevill fears the band could be dead and buried after drummer Carlos Cruz and founding guitarist John Laux walked away.

Kevill, who admits he had been drinking at the time, posted a message on the band’s Facebook page, letting fans know of the departures and his fears over the future of the group which formed in 2004 and released four albums.

Kevill says: “I don’t feel right about our prolonged silence on this issue and I think it’s time we clear things up. Drummer for the third and fourth records, Carlos Cruz, and founding guitarist John Laux have left the band. This is a huge and devastating blow to us, and it makes even my own self doubt our future. Carlos made great contributions on the last two records, and John Laux started the band with me – we wrote our first songs together.

“As for the whys, I don’t entirely understand it myself, so I can’t provide a decent explanation here. I really wish I understood more than I do. Still remaining is myself, founding member Adam Carroll (he’s back) and bassist Ben Mottsman. This is why you haven’t heard much from us lately, why the nonstop touring machine has grinded to a halt, and why any updates here are more about the past than they are of the future.”

Reaching out to fans for advice on whether the band should go on, Kevill adds: “Honestly I have my own doubts on if we can continue, or if it will be right if we do. At the same time, I started this band out of high school, it is my first and only band, and everything I feel I’ve accomplished in life that I can really be proud of is tied to this in one way or another.”

Warbringer released their fourth album, IV: Empires Collapse, in 2013.