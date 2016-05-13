Trending

Iron Maiden shirt saved my life

Iron Maiden help bike crash victim reward fan who used vintage shirt as tourniquet to keep him alive

Iron Maiden have helped a bike crash victim reward a fan who saved his life by using a vintage band shirt as a tourniquet.

Steve Radeski lost his right leg in the traffic accident in Australia in 2014 – and the fast reaction of passer-by Bill Gaythwaite kept him alive until help arrived.

Last night in Adelaide, Maiden gave Radeski a brand-new, signed shirt, which he’ll present to Gaythwaite.

Radeski tells AdelaideNow.com: “There was no one around, and a returned soldier from Afghanistan turned up after he heard the accident.

“My leg had come off totally, and the bones were coming out of my hand. I only had about six minutes to live and he came up after about four minutes.

“He was wearing a 1985 Maiden tour shirt which he’d had since he was a kid. He realised he would have to use it as a tourniquet, which stemmed the blood-flow until the helicopter arrived.”

Gaythwaite – who received two commendations for his actions – told Army News at the time: “His right leg had been severed below the knee. Coupled with a compound fracture to his wrist, he was losing a lot of blood. I realised he might die so I made a tourniquet our of my shirt.

“The ambulance arrived after about 15 minutes, followed by the police. It was such a relief to see them both.”

Iron Maiden sent a car for Radeski and made him guest of honour at their Adelaide Entertainment Centre show. He says: “It was a fantastic show – really good. It’s one of the best nights I’ve ever had. It means a lot to get to this point.”

He adds: “I still have the shirt from that day, and it hasn’t been washed!”

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour continues tomorrow (May 14) and runs until August, including a headline appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

