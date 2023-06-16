At last! An official Iron Maiden Monopoly game has been launched

Following in the footsteps of Queen, who launched an official Monopoly set in 2017, and Metallica, whose set arrived late last year, Iron Maiden have become the latest major rock act launch their own version of the classic game.

The Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour Monopoly set, officially described by its manufacturers as the "ultimate piece of tabletop memorabilia", was made in partnership with Op Games, a company responsible for a number of branded versions of the game, including sets aimed at fans of Care Bears, Scooby Doo, Garbage Pail Kids and Original Squishmallows, whatever that is.

Iron Maiden fans will be delighted to learn that the Iron Maiden version of the game allows players to "relive the prolific English metal band’s worldwide live performances as they buy, sell, and trade the most memorable performances over the decades", although the real interest lies in what the manufacturer have used for the tradition player tokens.

We've got the answer: an albatross, an amp stack, a flying helmet, Nicko McBrain’s kit, a Wasted Years computer, and Steve Harris’s bass. For those concerned that band mascot Eddie doesn't appear in that list, rest easy: his familiar fizzog appears on the traditional Chance and Community Chest cards, as well as on the in-game money.

“We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to have Monopoly get the full Eddie treatment,” says Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. “In true Maiden fashion we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour.

"The game is full of our humour (who else would ransom Nicko’s pal Sooty?), even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans and they have come to expect from us!”

“We’re excited to add another prolific license to our line with the launch of Monopoly: Iron Maiden Edition and provide fans with a new collectible that merges one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time with Hasbro’s timeless Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game,” adds Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. “The Iron Maiden fandom shares a universal sense of camaraderie, and we love that we can provide them with an engaging game that highlights so many of the band’s legendary shows and immaculate album art."

The Monopoly: Iron Maiden edition is available to purchase now. Iron Maiden are currently on tour in Europe, and will play France's Hellfest this weekend. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Op Games)

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2023

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Sep 28: Calgary Saddledome, AB, Canada

Sep 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB, Canada

Oct 02: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC, Canada

Oct 06: Indio Power Trip Festival, CA, USA

Tickets are on sale now.