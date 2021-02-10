Iron Maiden have finally been nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Iron Maiden are among the nominees for the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Maiden are joined on the list of nominees by Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters and The New York Dolls, along with Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Jay-Z and others.

It’s the first time the British metal legends have made the ballot since they became eligible for entrance into the Hall Of Fame in 2005.

In 2016, frontman Bruce Dickinson slammed the Hall Of Fame organisers for excluding Maiden.

"I actually think the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is an utter, complete load of bollocks to be honest with you,” he said.

“It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock’n’roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer!”

As in previous years, fans can vote for who they want to see inducted into the Hall Of Fame via the “fan ballot”, which is counted alongside votes from Hall Of Fame committee members. Voting in the fan ballot is open now and closes on April 30.

The final shortlst of inductees will be revealed in May, with the ceremony taking place later this year.

The full list of nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2021 are:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick



