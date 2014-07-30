Iron Maiden, Dub War and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we welcome the gentlemen behind Bloodstock into the studio to talk about the upcoming festival.

And we’ll be playing choice tracks from Dub War’s debut album, as well as some killer tunes from Iron Maiden, Kyng, Devildriver, Crossfaith, Baroness and Motörhead.

As well as playing music, we’ll be talking about Mad Max. The first teasers are doing the rounds online and it’s safe to say we’re excited. But what three things would you take into the post-apocalyptic wasteland? You’re allowed one album, one band t-shirt and one luxury.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.