Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is to star in an Abba tribute band-themed horror film written by his son, ex-Rise To Remain frontman Austin Dickinson

Not content with being a world famous singer, pilot, best-selling author, beer brewer, businessman and podcaster, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is to add 'actor' to his ever-expanding CV, as he has signed up to appear in a new horror film, written by his son, former Rise To Remain/As Lions frontman Austin.

According to an exclusive news story from Deadline, Maiden's 65-year-old vocalist has signed up to star in Bjorn Of The Dead, written by co-producer Austin Dickinson, based on an original story by Andrew Prendergast, who produces, and Austin Dickinson. Due to start filming next year, the film will be directed by Elza Kephart (Slaxx), with Raven Banner handling worldwide sales.

The film apparently revolves around ABBA tribute band Abbatoir who find themselves, with various other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the outset of the apocalypse. Frontman Bjorn and his bandmates are then tasked with saving themselves, humanity, and the future of music as the undead seek to eat their brains.



Andrew Prendergast tells Deadline, "We are thrilled to be making this blood-drenched gore fest from Austin’s super funny, terrifying, cautionary tale about the inner workings of the music industry."



"I’m absolutely honored to be working with Raven Banner on this crazy adventure," adds Austin Dickinson. "Andrew, Elza, and myself can’t wait for you guys to see what’s in store. Get your spandex on, preen your wigs, and sharpen your axes. Bjorn is coming."



Next year is set to be a seriously busy one for Bruce Dickinson, as he's due to release The Mandrake Project, his first solo album since 2005's Tyranny Of Souls, and has UK and European tour dates lined up for next spring, as well as shows with Iron Maiden in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the US and Canada.