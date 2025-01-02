“We’re gonna be doing stuff we’ve never, ever done before”: Bruce Dickinson promises Iron Maiden’s 2025 tour will have a “setlist for the ages”

Bruce Dickinson has teased “stuff we’ve never, ever done before” for Iron Maiden’s 2025 tour.

The singer offers a statement on the band’s impending Run For Your Lives European dates during a video published to Maiden’ social media channels on Tuesday (December 31).

The tour, set to start in May, will see the band play material from their first nine albums exclusively to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

In the video, Dickinson teases a stacked setlist and other surprises. “For those of you who have bought tickets – which is, like, all of you – it’s gonna be really, really cool,” he promises (via Kerrang!). “I’m really looking forward to it. We’re gonna be doing stuff we’ve never, ever done before, and it’ll be a setlist for the ages.”

The frontman also reiterates Maiden’s previous announcement that the Run For Your Lives trek will extend to other continents and last into 2026: “I’ll see you there. And it’s not gonna stop in 2025. It’s gonna roll into 2026, because there’s parts of the world that we need to get to that we can’t get to in 2025. So there you go.”

The upcoming tour will be Maiden’s first in 43 years without longtime drummer Nicko McBrain. McBrain, who suffered a transient ischaemic attack (T.I.A.) which temporarily paralysed his right side in January 2023, retired from live performances late last year, after the last show of the band’s 18-month-long The Future Past world tour. He’ll be replaced by British Lion sticksman Simon Dawson.

The Run For Your Lives tour will also feature one of Maiden’s largest-ever London shows, taking place at the 80,000-capacity London Stadium on June 28. See the full list of dates and support acts below.

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support*

* = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date