Irish post-rockers A Burial At Sea collaborate with Peter Broderick on new single Boss Man Tony With His Big Heart

Recent Prog Limelight stars, Liverpool-based Irish post-rock duo A Burial At Sea have teamed up with with prolific American solo musician, accompanist, composer and producer Peter Broderick (Efterklang, Villagers, Nils Frahm) for a brand new single Boss Man Tony With His Big Heart.

The collaboration. has its basis in a fleeting moment of social media contact with A Burial At Sea's Patrick Blaney and Broderick.

"Myself and Peter met back in 2021," Blaney explains. "I was always a big fan and noticed on social media that he’d recently moved to the Motherland, so I just gave him a DM to see if he needed a drummer for any of his projects. One thing led to another and we were rehearing together for his album tour. This sessioning gig snowballed into my full-time career in music, so I’ve Peter to thank for that!

"During this time we worked sporadically on a tune with the working title Tony and finally we’ve had the time to finish it. Here’s hoping we can get more collaborations out together soon."

Although originally intended for inclusion on A Burial At Sea's recent Close To Home album, Broderick felt that, due to the deeply personal significance of its slow-burning evolution, Boss Man Tony With His Big Heart deserved a space all of its own.

"In 2020 I caved and got my first smartphone to try out the wacky world of modern social media," laughs Broderick. "Although I’ve since come to loathe everything about it, early on I encountered the profile of a Liverpool-based Irish drummer called Patrick and I became rather obsessed with this little clip of an unfinished song idea alternating between broken beats, sombre chord sequences and full-on, cymbal smashing abrasion.

"I begged and pleaded with Paddy to turn it into a proper song and eventually he sent me the raw materials and told me to have at it! I chopped and spliced his fragments into a loose structure whilst adding elements of my own and then for a good few years ‘Tony’ sat on the backburner. It’s great to finally be putting it out there. I hope it’ll make a few heads bang as it does mine."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors