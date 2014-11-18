Introducing the all-bass metal band (who also play fish)

We've reached internet-winning levels of metal now with this video from the all-bass djent band Extinction Level Event.

According to their Facebook page, Extinction Level Event was “born out of necessity” after they were unable to “create the low, Meshuggah-esque sound” that one of three bassists Ryan Reedy desired so “the decision was made to forgo the guitars all together”.

And if that idea doesn’t sound ridiculous enough, in the video below for Entropy the band are playing fish. Bass. Bass? Get it?

We won’t ruin the ending for you, you’ll just have to watch it.

Find out more on the band’s Bandcamp. New EP The Catalyst is coming soon.