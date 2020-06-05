International Day Of Slayer marked by new Repentless Killogy release

Tomorrow (June 6) marks the International Day Of Slayer – and this year to celebrate the thrash legends, it’s been revealed that The Repentless Killogy is coming to video on-demand for the first time.

The full feature film will be priced at eye-catching $6.66 – although if you’re in the UK, that equates to £5.43 which isn’t quite as impressive.

However, for one week, 50% of the proceeds from sales will be going straight to Live Nation’s Crew Nation charity, which is helping support live music road crew members who have been directly impacted as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The Repentless Killogy video on-demand is available to purchase now through Slayer’s website and a trailer for the film can be watched below.

The movie brings together the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

Described as a tale of “revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution,” The Repentless Killogy was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.