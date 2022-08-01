In Flames release thrashy new single The Great Deceiver, announce huge Euro tour with At The Gates

Melodic death metal legends In Flames have released another cracker of a new single in the form of The Great Deceiver, as well as announcing a big European tour with support coming from fellow Gothenburg heavyweights, At The Gates.

The five-piece's new song comes hot on the heels of recent single State Of Slow Decay, which received widespread acclaim for its embracing of In Flames' classic sound. The Great Deceiver similarly mines the band's melodeath roots, but adds a distinctly thrashy flavour to proceedings.

"The Great Deceiver was born out of frustration, basically a reaction to false flags but since then it has grown to represent several meanings," explains frontman Anders Fridén. "There’s a line that says, 'Bend the truth to fit your opinion' and I feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations etc. today. We are more apart now than ever before yet it’s easier to communicate than in any other time in history."

The new track is accompanied by a whopper of a tour announcement that'll see In Flames hit the road across Europe this winter, accompanied by none other than At The Gates. Also supporting on the bill are Imminence and Orbit Culture.

Listen to The Great Deceiver below and check just below that for In Flames' full list of European tour dates, which includes a big stop-off at London's Brixton Academy.



Nov 12 Tallinn Helitehas

Nov 13 Riga Palladium

Nov 15 Katowice Mck

Nov 16 Prague Mala Sportovni Hala

Nov 20 London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 21 Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 22 Strasbourg La Laiterie

Nov 23 Paris Bataclan

Nov 25 Bilbao Santana 27

Nov 26 Madrid Riviera

Nov 27 Barcelona Razzmatazz

Nov 28 Lyon Transbo

Nov 30 Zurich Samsung Hall

Dec 1 Milan Alcatraz

Dec 2 Vienna Gasometer

Dec 3 Leipzig Haus Auensee

Dec 4 Cologne Palladium

Dec 6 Tilburg 013

Dec 7 Brussels AB

Dec 8 Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Dec 9 Hamburg Edel Optics Arena

Dec 10 Copenhagen Store Vega

Dec 11 Oslo Spektrum

Dec 14 Helsinki Ice Hall

Dec 16 Stockholm Hovet

Dec 17 Gothenburg Scandinavium