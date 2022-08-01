In Flames release thrashy new single The Great Deceiver, announce huge Euro tour with At The Gates

Melodeath fans rejoice! In Flames have released another banger of a new single and will be touring with At The Gates!

Melodic death metal legends In Flames have released another cracker of a new single in the form of The Great Deceiver, as well as announcing a big European tour with support coming from fellow Gothenburg heavyweights, At The Gates.

The five-piece's new song comes hot on the heels of recent single State Of Slow Decay, which received widespread acclaim for its embracing of In Flames' classic sound. The Great Deceiver similarly mines the band's melodeath roots, but adds a distinctly thrashy flavour to proceedings.

"The Great Deceiver was born out of frustration, basically a reaction to false flags but since then it has grown to represent several meanings," explains frontman Anders Fridén. "There’s a line that says, 'Bend the truth to fit your opinion' and I feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations etc. today. We are more apart now than ever before yet it’s easier to communicate than in any other time in history."

The new track is accompanied by a whopper of a tour announcement that'll see In Flames hit the road across Europe this winter, accompanied by none other than At The Gates. Also supporting on the bill are Imminence and Orbit Culture.

Listen to The Great Deceiver below and check just below that for In Flames' full list of European tour dates, which includes a big stop-off at London's Brixton Academy.

In Flames European tour 2022 dates

Nov 12 Tallinn Helitehas 
Nov 13 Riga Palladium 
Nov 15 Katowice Mck 
Nov 16 Prague Mala Sportovni Hala 
Nov 20 London O2 Academy Brixton 
Nov 21 Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal 
Nov 22 Strasbourg La Laiterie 
Nov 23 Paris Bataclan 
Nov 25 Bilbao Santana 27 
Nov 26 Madrid Riviera 
Nov 27 Barcelona Razzmatazz 
Nov 28 Lyon Transbo 
Nov 30 Zurich Samsung Hall 
Dec 1 Milan Alcatraz 
Dec 2 Vienna Gasometer 
Dec 3 Leipzig Haus Auensee 
Dec 4 Cologne Palladium 
Dec 6 Tilburg 013 
Dec 7 Brussels AB 
Dec 8 Wiesbaden Schlachthof 
Dec 9 Hamburg Edel Optics Arena 
Dec 10 Copenhagen Store Vega 
Dec 11 Oslo Spektrum 
Dec 14 Helsinki Ice Hall 
Dec 16 Stockholm Hovet 
Dec 17 Gothenburg Scandinavium

