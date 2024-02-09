In Flames just released a new song, Become One, on streaming services without telling anybody

In Flames quietly added a new song called Become One to streaming services today (February 9).

The melodic death metal anthem was first heard on the deluxe edition of the band’s latest album, 2023’s Foregone, but had not received an online release until now.

Listen to the track using the video player below.

In Flames released Foregone on February 10 last year. The album was widely received as a return to form for the Gothenburg pioneers, bringing back elements of their traditional melodeath sound following years of releases that favoured alt-metal and received a mixed response.

Metal Hammer scribe Stephen Hill gave Foregone a positive review upon release.

Hill wrote: “[A]fter what we’ve been given over the last decade, we’ll take what is definitely In Flames’ strongest album since 2008’s A Sense Of Purpose, maybe even since 2006’s much-loved Come Clarity.

“Whether the title refers to past glories or an inevitable creative turn, Foregone is a welcome surprise.”

Foregone was the first In Flames album to feature former Megadeth lead guitarist Chris Broderick.

Talking to Metal Hammer, co-guitarist Björn Gelotte said of his fellow player: “The day or two leading up to the tour [for 2019’s I, The Mask], we got quite a lot of submissions from guitarists that were available. As soon as Chris’s name popped up, we were like, ‘He’s one of the best guitar players we know, and we’ve known him for 20 years.’

“When we toured with Jag Panzer [in 2002], he was the guy who was playing guitar all day, working out, running up and down the stairs – not a partier and super-focused on music. He had to learn 25 songs in a day, but to him it was a fun challenge.”

In Flames recently toured North America with Meshuggah and Whitechapel, and are currently playing a string of dates across Asia and Oceania.

The band will return to America for a headline run in May, then co-headline a leg across Europe with fellow melodeath beloveds Arch Enemy. Soilwork will support.

A complete list of In Flames’ upcoming shows and tickets are available on the band’s website.