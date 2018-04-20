Immortal unveil new album Northern Chaos Gods

Immortal have revealed that their new studio album will be titled Northern Chaos Gods.

The duo of vocalist and guitarist Demonaz and drummer Horgh will be joined on the 45-minute record by bassist Peter Tägtgren, with the band announcing that it’ll arrive on July 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Prior to launch, Immortal will release a limited edition 7-inch single of the title track in three different colours. Those will be on sale from May 25 and are now available for pre-order. A digital version will launch on May 11.

The band say in a statement: “We are eternally dedicated to Immortal and our own musical past. The album is conceptual, and the first step in the reclaiming of our past grimness and attitude.

“Loyalty to the fans and our own musical history is very significant in this. Our new album will soon be available, with songs from the very gates of Blashyrkh – the realm of all darkness and cold.”

Immortal have made the cover art available, while the final tracklist will be revealed in due course.