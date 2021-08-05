Images from Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot to be sold as NFTs

Previously-unseen images from Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot are to be sold as NFTs.



The Last Session NFTs are drawn from a session the former Soundgarden frontman conducted with photographer Randall Slavin in 2017, not long before Cornell’s May 18 death. Slavin is selling the non-fungible tokens with the blessing of Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Phoenix House, a non-profit drug and alcohol rehab organisation which Cornell has supported.



The NFTs being auctioned are titled Until We Disappear and White Roses for My Soul to Keep, with the latter featuring every single frame taken during the shoot.

“Randall is like family,” Vicky Cornell says in a statement. “I’m so grateful that Chris’s last photoshoot was captured by not only an amazing photographer but a true friend. Phoenix House continues to do such crucial work especially during these times.”



The sale will launch today, August 5, via Cryptograph.

Introducing “The Last Session”, coming tomorrow, August 5th. These Cryptographs are an intimate portrayal of Chris Cornell that would ultimately prove to be his final photo shoot, with photographer Randall Slavin. Available tomorrow at https://t.co/mi15pvmzG4. pic.twitter.com/QLIg9WCY15August 5, 2021 See more

"#ChrisCornell was a powerful, beautiful person and someone I was fortunate to work with and I’m very excited to immortalize these images as an #NFT." - Photographer Randall Slavin 📸 @RollingStone https://t.co/ZQX1DgKu2nAugust 5, 2021 See more

Vicky Cornell insists that all her late husband’s unreleased songs will emerge in due course.

Asked by USA Today if there might be unreleased music that could ‘see the light of day’, Cornell said: “Yes. All of Chris' music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day because there's nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris' gifts, having people speak his name, and having his music out there. He's alive that way and his legacy lives on. So it's the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released.”