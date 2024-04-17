“I’m stronger and louder than I have ever been”: Julie Christmas announces first album in 14 years, releases ultra-catchy single Supernatural

Beloved noise/post-rock solo artist Julie Christmas has announced her first album in 14 years.

Ridiculous And Full Of Blood will be released on June 14 via Red Crk Recordings, the label headed by post-metal force Cult Of Luna, and marks her first full-length solo outing since The Bad Wife in 2010.

To accompany the album announcement, Christmas has released the single Supernatural.

Of the track, Christmas comments: “At 20 I said that I was going to be making noise until I opened my mouth and nothing came out but a croak and a thin trickle of blood.

“Right now I’m stronger and LOUDER than I have ever been.

“This song was written to sing with people who listen and come to hear. Time doesn’t make you softer, it makes you harder. It also reminds you that you wouldn’t be here without the people you sing with.”

Ridiculous And Full Of Blood will also feature the song Not Enough, which was released as a seemingly standalone single last year.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The album’s full track listing is available below.

Christmas says of the album: “I want people to hear the sad heroine, vile villains, dreamy characters at play, squalor, madness, longing, challenge, triumph, beauty, and love.

“This story is a little different, it isn’t all fairytale.

“It speaks to how human nature defies categorisation. The kindest person commits immeasurable acts of cruelty, the monster loves their friend. We are all like that.”

The lineup of musicians on Ridiculous And Full Of Blood is rounded out by Cult Of Luna guitarist/vocalist Johannes Persson, Spotlights drummer Chris Enriquez, Ken Mode/Unsane bassist Andrew Schneider, Candiria guitarist John LaMacchia and keyboardist Tom Tierney.

The collective have also announced a tour of Europe to take place over the summer. Dates are available below.

Beyond her solo career, Christmas is known for her tenure in noise rock/sludge metal favourites Made Out Of Babies (2004–2012) and her 2016 collaboration album with Cult Of Luna, Mariner.

Julie Christmas – Ridiculous And Full Of Blood track listing:

1. Not Enough

2. Supernatural

3. The Ash

4. Thin Skin

5. End Of The World

6. Silver Dollars

7. Kids

8. The Lighthouse

9. Blast

10. Seven Days

(Image credit: Red Crk Recordings)

Julie Christmas 2024 European tour:

Jun 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 27: London The Garage, UK

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 01: Utrecht Tivoli Pandora, Netherlands

Jul 02: Cologne Gebaude9, Germany

Jul 03: Berlin Frannz, Germany

Jul 05: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Aug 09: Oslo Oya Festival, Norway

Aug 10: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czechia

Aug 15: Bristol Arctangent, UK

Get tickets.