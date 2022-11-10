Iggy Pop announces new album Every Loser

Iggy Pop has announced details of his 19th solo album, Every Loser, scheduled for release on January 6, 2023.

The forthcoming record will serve as The Godfather of Punk's first offering through the partnership of Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the latter of which was founded by Ozzy Osbourne's producer, Andrew Watt, who's also worked with Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and more.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy says in a statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

While Watt adds: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”.

As per a press release, the follow-up to 2019's Free has been described as "an exemplary album of primal rock ’n’ roll—a master class in the art of lashing out with unequalled intensity and unflappable wit".

To coincide with the upcoming release, Iggy Pop is offering an exclusive relaunch of legendary fanzine, PUNK Magazine, courtesy of founder and legendary editor John Holstrom with a full Iggy issue, which contains an exclusive interview with Iggy by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea.

The new album announcement follows on from Pop's recently-released new single, Frenzy, which featured a big-name rhythm section of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Speaking about the single, Iggy Pop says, "Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood."

Every Loser tracklist:

1. Frenzy

2. Strung Out Johnny

3. New Atlantis

4. Modern Day Rip Off

5. Morning Show

6. The News For Andy

7. Neo Punk

8. All The Way Down

9. Comments

10. My Animus Interlude

11. The Regency