If you thought Disney's Encanto soundtrack was catchy, wait 'til you hear this viral pop punk version

If you haven't already seen Disney's 2021 fantasy epic Encanto, all you need to know is that it's full of some serious earworms. The soundtrack even reached number one on the US Billboard 200, becoming the first Disney soundtrack since Frozen II to reach the top spot. More interestingly, though, We Don't Talk About Bruno, a number from the soundtrack, became one of Disney's most successful songs in history. Which also probably explains why this angsty rehash of the song, performed by Punk Rock Factory, is also extremely popular.

Of course, it's not any ordinary Disney rendition, but actually a reimagined version of the song in the style of a pop punk band. It's probably just as catchy, if not more, than the original.

South Wales' Punk Rock Factory are a group of pals who specialise in DIY covers, and tackle everything from Fall Out Boy and Evanescence, to more Disney themed songs such as the theme tunes from Hannah Montana and Ducktales. I mean, whatever floats your boat. But we're not complaining, as their We Don't Talk About Bruno cover hasn't escaped our heads since. So thanks for that. Plus, it's even amassed a whopping 593.1K likes and 3.4 million views.

According to their website, Punk Rock Factory "rehearse, write, record, mix, master and film everything themselves in one dedicated space affectionately called The Sausage Factory and frequently bring friends along to enjoy the fun". Previous guest spots include members of Bowling for Soup, Ice Nine Kills and more.

Listen to the cover below: