If anyone wants to buy Eddie Van Halen’s 2000 Black Ferrari 550, we’re free to go for a spin

We’re not greedy people here at Classic Rock, not the types to be motivated by money or status or anything like that. With that said, if anyone fancies buying us Eddie Van Halen’s old Ferrari for Christmas, we can be available absolutely anytime for, like, marriage or whatever.

Currently up for auction on the Gotta Have Rock And Roll website, with just 28,000 miles on the clock, the late guitar god’s rather sleek 2000 550 Ferrari custom 6 speed race car is “in excellent working condition”, we’re told, and is being billed as “the ultimate collector's item. ”

“The car has been serviced by the top Ferrari mechanic,” the site tells us. “The seats were custom racing seats ordered specifically by Eddie so he could race with his brother! The Ferrari comes with the original registration in the name of Edward Van Halen and an original renewal in Eddie's name. This Ferrari can be the highlight of any collection, museum, or car show!!!!”

Or, more mundanely, it would look nice in our garage. Just saying. No pressure.

Bidding is expected to reach around $350,000. Though, given that three of Eddie VH’s guitars just sold for $422,000 that might, perhaps, be a cautious estimate.

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock And Roll)

Also up for grabs on the website are a 1954 Fender Stratocaster played by Eric Clapton, a Yamaha acoustic guitar played and signed by Jimmy Page, a signed Fender Telecaster used by Brice Springsteen on the River tour, a 1967 Gibson ES-345 Guitar used and signed by Chuck Berry, a 1966 Gibson Melody Maker Guitar used by Jimi Hendrix, a pink feather boa worn by Jimi Hendrix on the US cover of Are You Experienced, and the original artwork for Kiss's Rock And Roll Over album.

We’d accept any or all of these items for Xmas either, btw.