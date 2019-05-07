Idles share pounding new single Mercedes Marxist

Idles have shared a stream of their new single Mercedes Marxist.

The song was recorded during sessions for their Joy As An Act Of Resistance album, which was released last year.

Idles have also confirmed Mercedes Marxist will launch on 7-inch vinyl on August 2, with another new song, I Dream Guillotine on the b-side. It’ll also be released on digital platforms and can now be pre-ordered.

Idles frontman Joe Talbot says: “Mercedes Marxist was a strange beast for us, after Rottweiler, it was the first song we wrote for Joy As An Act Of Resistance.

“I was pissed off at what I was and where I was: I was sofa surfing on the weekends and spending the weeks looking after my mum.

“My life balance was way off and this song reflects just how useless I felt. It was me at my worst and without any buoyancy it became catharsis.

“It was the last splurge from Brutalism so we admitted it. I like it now.”

Idles are currently on tour across North America, with Fontaines, A Place To Bury Strangers, Surfbort and Prepccupations playing with them on select dates.