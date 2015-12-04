Ice Nine Kills stream latest album

Ice Nine Kills have released a YouTube stream of their fourth album Every Trick In The Book.

It’s the metalcore outfit’s first release since signing to Fearless Records and their first full-length studio outing since 2014’s The Predator Becomes The Pray. It’s available to purchase via iTunes.

Spencer Charnas, Justin DeBlieck, Justin Morrow and Conor Sullivan are currently on the road in support of the record across the US.

Every Trick In The Book tracklist