Ian Dury box set to include all 8 albums

Vinyl and CD versions of back catalogue due in October

Ian Dury's eight-album catalogue is set for reissue in vinyl and CD box set formats.

Edsel Records will launch Ian Dury: The Vinyl Collection on October 27, featuring all the work originally released between 1977 to 1998 under his own name and with the Blockheads and the Music Students. The 180g vinyl pack is twinned with the CD version, entitled Ian Dury: The Studio Collection.

Both formats include New Boots And Panties!!, Do It Yourself, Laughter, Lord Upminster, 4000 Weeks’ Holiday, Apples, The Bus Driver’s Prayer And Other Stories and Mr Love Pants. The CD version also contains a bonus disc carrying his singles.

Dury died of cancer in 2000 at the age of 57.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Ian Dury – New Boots And Panties!! (1977)

  1. Wake Up And Make Love With Me

  2. Sweet Gene Vincent

  3. I’m Partial To Your Abracadabra

  4. My Old Man

  5. Billericay Dickie

  6. Clevor Trever

  7. If I Was With A Woman

  8. Blockheads

  9. Plaistow Patricia

  10. Blackmail Man

Disc 2: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Do It Yourself (1979)

  1. Inbetweenies

  2. Quiet

  3. Don’t Ask Me

  4. Sink My Boats

  5. Waiting For Your Taxi

  6. This Is What We Find

  7. Uneasy Sunny Day Hotsy Totsy

  8. Mischief

  9. Dance For The Screamers

  10. Lullaby For Francies

Disc 3: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Laughter (1980)

  1. Superman’s Big Sister

  2. Pardon

  3. Delusions Of Grandeur

  4. Yes & No (Paula)

  5. Dance Of The Crackpots

  6. Over The Points

  7. (Take Your Elbow Out Of The Soup) You’re Sitting On The Chicken

  8. Uncoolohol

  9. Hey, Hey, Take Me Away

  10. Manic Depression (Jimi)

  11. Oh Mr Peanut

  12. Fucking Ada

Disc 4: Ian Dury – Lord Upminster (1981)

  1. Funky Disco Pops

  2. Red Letter

  3. Girls Watching

  4. Wait For Me

  5. The Body Song

  6. Lonely Town

  7. Trust Is A Must

  8. Spasticus Autisticus

Disc 5: Ian Dury & The Music Students – 4,000 Weeks Holiday (1984)

  1. (You’re My) Inspiration

  2. Friends

  3. Tell Your Daddy

  4. Peter The Painter

  5. Ban The Bomb

  6. Percy The Poet

  7. Very Personal

  8. Take Me To The Cleaners

  9. The Man With No Face

  10. Really Glad You Came

Disc 6: Ian Dury – Apples (1989)

  1. Apples

  2. Love It All

  3. Byline Browne

  4. Bit Of Kit

  5. Game On

  6. Looking For Harry

  7. England’s Glory

  8. Bus Drivers’ Prayer

  9. PC Honey

  10. The Right People

  11. All Those Who Say Okay

  12. Riding The Outskirts Of Fantasy

**Disc 7: Ian Dury – The Bus Driver’s Prayer & Other Stories (1992) **

  1. That’s Enough Of That

  2. Bill Haley’s Last Words

  3. Poor Joey

  4. Quick Quick Slow

  5. Fly InTthe Ointment

  6. O’Donegal

  7. Poo-Poo In The Prawn

  8. Have A Word

  9. London Talking

  10. D’Orine The Cow

  11. Your Horoscope

  12. No Such Thing As Love

  13. Two Old Dogs Without A Name

  14. The Bus Driver’s Prayer

**Disc 8: Ian Dury & The Blockheads - Mr. Love Pants (1997) **

  1. Jack Shit George

  2. The Passing Show

  3. You’re My Baby

  4. Honeysuckle Highway

  5. Itinerant Child

  6. Geraldine

  7. Cacka Boom

  8. Bed O’ Roses No. 9

  9. Heavy Living

  10. Mash It Up Harry

Bonus Disc (CD box set only)

  1. Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

  2. Razzle In My Pocket

  3. Sweet Gene Vincent

  4. You’re More Than Fair

  5. What A Waste

  6. Wake Up And Make Love To Me

  7. Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick

  8. Clever Bastards

  9. Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3

  10. Common As Muck

  11. I Want To Be Straight

  12. That’s Not All

  13. Superman’s Big Sister

  14. You’ll See Glimpses

