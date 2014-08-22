Ian Dury box set to include all 8 albums

Ian Dury's eight-album catalogue is set for reissue in vinyl and CD box set formats.
Edsel Records will launch Ian Dury: The Vinyl Collection on October 27, featuring all the work originally released between 1977 to 1998 under his own name and with the Blockheads and the Music Students. The 180g vinyl pack is twinned with the CD version, entitled Ian Dury: The Studio Collection.
Both formats include New Boots And Panties!!, Do It Yourself, Laughter, Lord Upminster, 4000 Weeks’ Holiday, Apples, The Bus Driver’s Prayer And Other Stories and Mr Love Pants. The CD version also contains a bonus disc carrying his singles.
Dury died of cancer in 2000 at the age of 57.
Tracklist
Disc 1: Ian Dury – New Boots And Panties!! (1977)
Wake Up And Make Love With Me
Sweet Gene Vincent
I’m Partial To Your Abracadabra
My Old Man
Billericay Dickie
Clevor Trever
If I Was With A Woman
Blockheads
Plaistow Patricia
Blackmail Man
Disc 2: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Do It Yourself (1979)
Inbetweenies
Quiet
Don’t Ask Me
Sink My Boats
Waiting For Your Taxi
This Is What We Find
Uneasy Sunny Day Hotsy Totsy
Mischief
Dance For The Screamers
Lullaby For Francies
Disc 3: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Laughter (1980)
Superman’s Big Sister
Pardon
Delusions Of Grandeur
Yes & No (Paula)
Dance Of The Crackpots
Over The Points
(Take Your Elbow Out Of The Soup) You’re Sitting On The Chicken
Uncoolohol
Hey, Hey, Take Me Away
Manic Depression (Jimi)
Oh Mr Peanut
Fucking Ada
Disc 4: Ian Dury – Lord Upminster (1981)
Funky Disco Pops
Red Letter
Girls Watching
Wait For Me
The Body Song
Lonely Town
Trust Is A Must
Spasticus Autisticus
Disc 5: Ian Dury & The Music Students – 4,000 Weeks Holiday (1984)
(You’re My) Inspiration
Friends
Tell Your Daddy
Peter The Painter
Ban The Bomb
Percy The Poet
Very Personal
Take Me To The Cleaners
The Man With No Face
Really Glad You Came
Disc 6: Ian Dury – Apples (1989)
Apples
Love It All
Byline Browne
Bit Of Kit
Game On
Looking For Harry
England’s Glory
Bus Drivers’ Prayer
PC Honey
The Right People
All Those Who Say Okay
Riding The Outskirts Of Fantasy
**Disc 7: Ian Dury – The Bus Driver’s Prayer & Other Stories (1992) **
That’s Enough Of That
Bill Haley’s Last Words
Poor Joey
Quick Quick Slow
Fly InTthe Ointment
O’Donegal
Poo-Poo In The Prawn
Have A Word
London Talking
D’Orine The Cow
Your Horoscope
No Such Thing As Love
Two Old Dogs Without A Name
The Bus Driver’s Prayer
**Disc 8: Ian Dury & The Blockheads - Mr. Love Pants (1997) **
Jack Shit George
The Passing Show
You’re My Baby
Honeysuckle Highway
Itinerant Child
Geraldine
Cacka Boom
Bed O’ Roses No. 9
Heavy Living
Mash It Up Harry
Bonus Disc (CD box set only)
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Razzle In My Pocket
Sweet Gene Vincent
You’re More Than Fair
What A Waste
Wake Up And Make Love To Me
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
Clever Bastards
Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3
Common As Muck
I Want To Be Straight
That’s Not All
Superman’s Big Sister
You’ll See Glimpses