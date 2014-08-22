Ian Dury box set to include all 8 albums

Ian Dury's eight-album catalogue is set for reissue in vinyl and CD box set formats.

Edsel Records will launch Ian Dury: The Vinyl Collection on October 27, featuring all the work originally released between 1977 to 1998 under his own name and with the Blockheads and the Music Students. The 180g vinyl pack is twinned with the CD version, entitled Ian Dury: The Studio Collection.

Both formats include New Boots And Panties!!, Do It Yourself, Laughter, Lord Upminster, 4000 Weeks’ Holiday, Apples, The Bus Driver’s Prayer And Other Stories and Mr Love Pants. The CD version also contains a bonus disc carrying his singles.

Dury died of cancer in 2000 at the age of 57.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Ian Dury – New Boots And Panties!! (1977)

Wake Up And Make Love With Me Sweet Gene Vincent I’m Partial To Your Abracadabra My Old Man Billericay Dickie Clevor Trever If I Was With A Woman Blockheads Plaistow Patricia Blackmail Man

Disc 2: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Do It Yourself (1979)

Inbetweenies Quiet Don’t Ask Me Sink My Boats Waiting For Your Taxi This Is What We Find Uneasy Sunny Day Hotsy Totsy Mischief Dance For The Screamers Lullaby For Francies

Disc 3: Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Laughter (1980)

Superman’s Big Sister Pardon Delusions Of Grandeur Yes & No (Paula) Dance Of The Crackpots Over The Points (Take Your Elbow Out Of The Soup) You’re Sitting On The Chicken Uncoolohol Hey, Hey, Take Me Away Manic Depression (Jimi) Oh Mr Peanut Fucking Ada

Disc 4: Ian Dury – Lord Upminster (1981)

Funky Disco Pops Red Letter Girls Watching Wait For Me The Body Song Lonely Town Trust Is A Must Spasticus Autisticus

Disc 5: Ian Dury & The Music Students – 4,000 Weeks Holiday (1984)

(You’re My) Inspiration Friends Tell Your Daddy Peter The Painter Ban The Bomb Percy The Poet Very Personal Take Me To The Cleaners The Man With No Face Really Glad You Came

Disc 6: Ian Dury – Apples (1989)

Apples Love It All Byline Browne Bit Of Kit Game On Looking For Harry England’s Glory Bus Drivers’ Prayer PC Honey The Right People All Those Who Say Okay Riding The Outskirts Of Fantasy

**Disc 7: Ian Dury – The Bus Driver’s Prayer & Other Stories (1992) **

That’s Enough Of That Bill Haley’s Last Words Poor Joey Quick Quick Slow Fly InTthe Ointment O’Donegal Poo-Poo In The Prawn Have A Word London Talking D’Orine The Cow Your Horoscope No Such Thing As Love Two Old Dogs Without A Name The Bus Driver’s Prayer

**Disc 8: Ian Dury & The Blockheads - Mr. Love Pants (1997) **

Jack Shit George The Passing Show You’re My Baby Honeysuckle Highway Itinerant Child Geraldine Cacka Boom Bed O’ Roses No. 9 Heavy Living Mash It Up Harry

Bonus Disc (CD box set only)