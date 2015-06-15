Ian Anderson reveals folk-rock heroes

Ian Anderson has revealed a list of his 10 favourite folk-rock albums.

And while he credits artists including Roy Harper, Pentangle and Fairport Convention, he reserves special praise for English singer/songwriter Seth Lakeman.

Picking out Lakeman’s 2008 record Poor Man’s Heaven, Anderson reckons he’s “today’s top folk-rock musician.”

The Jethro Tull icon tells Music Radar: “He’s someone who I think has a musical approach that belongs right back in the early 70s but he’s doing it in the new millennium. To me he does it in a very familiar-sounding way.

“Poor Man’s Heaven brought him into the more rock field and it’s more rhythmic and a lot more solid in the bass and drums department.

“For me, he definitely qualifies as today’s top folk-rock musician.”

Another album to make the shortlist is Steeleye Span’s Parcel Of Rogues from 1973. And while Anderson is credited as the producer on its follow-up, 1974’s Now We Are Six, he’s quick to play down his contribution.

He says: “I only really ‘produced’ in the sense that I supervised the mix – other than getting David Bowie to come and play saxophone on one of the tracks!”

Anderson recently revealed he’ll premiere five new tracks in his Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera shows. He’s also just started his ‘Best Of Jethro Tull’ tour which sees him play at the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26.

Anderson’s top 10 folk-rock albums

Come Out Fighting Genghis Smith – Roy Harper

The Pentangle – Pentangle

Liege And Lief – Fairport Convention

Parcel Of Rogues – Steeleye Span

John Barleycorn Must Die – Traffic

After The Break – Planxty

Vihma – Varttina

EastWind – Andy Irvine And Davy Spillane

Red – The Young Dubliners

Poor Man’s Heaven – Seth Lakeman

