Hundred Reasons, The YoYos, Dripback and more added to Sonisphere

Hundred Reasons, The YoYos, Dripback and ex-Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera's 'rocktronica' project MixHell are among the latest additions to the Sonisphere festival bill.

Hundred Reasons will perform their classic 2002 album Ideas Above Our Station in full at the festival, having missed out on the chance to celebrate the album’s tenth anniversary at Sonisphere when the 2012 event was cancelled.

“We said we’d never [perform the album in full] again, but the cancelled Sonisphere of 2012 left a big hole in that summer for us,” says guitarist Larry Hibbit. “See you at the front.”

Other acts added to the July 4-6 weekend bill are Messenger, Melbourne trio Calling All Cars, industrial punks Protafield and heavy metal marching band Blaas Of Glory. A regular fixture on the international festival scene, this hilarious mobile act surprise unsuspecting metalheads with classic hits such as Running With The Devil, The Final Countdown and Highway To Hell, armed with sousaphone, saxophone, flute, glockenspiel, banjo, accordion, acoustic guitars, snare and bass drums.

Sonisphere 2014 will be headlined by The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica. For full details of the bill, and to purchase tickets, check out the official festival website.