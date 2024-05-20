How to watch Slash perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - stream live from anywhere

Slash on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ► US date and time: Slash will perform tracks from his new album Orgy Of The Damned on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over three nights: May 20, May 21 & May 22.

• Watch on: — ABC (US)

Slash released his star-studded new solo album Orgy Of The Damned last week featuring a host of famous names from the world of music.

Artists including AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top’s Billy Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and Demi Lovato feature on the record - and Slash will celebrate its launch by playing tracks from the album over the next three nights on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist will appear tonight (Monday, May 20), Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday May 22 where he’ll hook up with Cleto And The Cletones for a selection of songs from 11:35pm ET/PT, 10:35pm CT, 4.35am GMT.

If you’re going to be out of the US and still want to watch all the action live, you can subscribe to Fubo TV which carries ABC or through Sling (State depending) through a VPN such as Express VPN. The performances will also be available through Hulu and YouTube the following day.

How to watch in the US

Slash will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 20, May 21 and May 22 on ABC, with the tracks also available to watch the following day on Hulu and YouTube.

How to watch live from anywhere

If you’re outside the US on holiday and don’t want to miss Slash shred his way through Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 20-22, you’ll still be able to watch through a VPN. Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the three-part docu-series outside of the US. Express VPN is our service of choice and it's available with a 30-day trial.

You'll then be able to log into your Fubo TV or Sling accounts to access ABC, although Sling's options are State dependent.

While Slash is currently promoting Orgy Of The Damned, he revealed over the weekend that Guns N’ Roses are also planning on making a new album - the band’s first since 2008’s Chinese Democracy and their first since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined frontman Axl Rose in the group and embarked on their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour back in 2016.

Slash is also the cover star of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine which is available to buy right now.