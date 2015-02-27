Hot New Band: Trepalium

If the phrase ‘tech-metal’ conjures thoughts of ponderous, tune-free noodling and a total absence of fun, you seriously need Trepalium in your life. The French quintet have been making thrillingly eccentric metal records for a while now, but their new EP, Voodoo Moonshine, throws swing jazz vibes and a full brass section into the mix… and the results are both utterly bonkers and wholly irresistible.

“It’s a mix between modern groove metal, old jazz and rock’n’roll patterns with lyrics based on voodoo culture,” explains guitarist Harun Demiraslan. “We call it ‘boogie death metal’! The Voodoo Moonshine EP tells the story of an endless night, following a path written with moonshine, smoke and lust! I’m really interested in spirituality, esoterism and with this kind of music it was easy to put it together.”

If you caught Trepalium on their recent run of UK dates, you’ll already know what a mind-boggling spectacle they project from the stage. For everyone else, there’s still time to get caught up in these oddballs’ pulverising voodoo rituals.

“Live is where music lives, so it’s usually intense for a band like us,” says Harun. “We give everything we have onstage. It’s more like a performance with costumes and props. The best way to know is to come and see the show… but be ready to dance!”

VOODOO MOONSHINE IS OUT NOW VIA KLONOSPHERE/o:p