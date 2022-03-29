Hot Milk announce The King And Queen Of Gasoline EP, share single Bad Influence

Hot Milk have announced a new EP, The King And Queen Of Gasoline, scheduled to arrive on August 5 via Music For Nations.

To mark the news, the Manchester emo punks have shared the EP's first single, Bad Influence, with a striking video that sees vocalist Han Mee and drummer Jim Shaw gallivanting through a gothic church.

Speaking of the track, Mee explains, "We've been told we've been a bad influence since we were kids, so you know what, maybe we are? But it’s only because we have a thirst for life and go against the traditional."

Shaw adds, "We were made to feel bad for following our hearts and our passion, we got ousted by family and by peers for being who we are.

"We know where we’re going and what we want and it’s to be open, happy and live fast and free."

The King And Queen Of Gasoline EP explores the band's fight against the patriarchy, with a narrative that depicts the struggle against those that wish to hinder and control others for being different. Whether concerning parents or relationships, this storyline is interwoven through each track.

Shaw says, “We wanted to personify this feeling of oppression and give it a face, the bunny cult you'll see visually throughout the record gives us something to rage at."



"The record has come straight from our veins, written and produced by us in a bedroom in Salford," adds Mee.

"This has been a labour of love, almost hate and therapy all in one. Through this record we want to create an intentional space where liberation and the ability to be free of expectation can be lived.

"We are the King and Queen Of Gasoline. The best at nearly ruining it all, fucking up and everything nearly going up in flames."

Listen to Bad Influence below and pre-order The King And Queen Of Gasoline now.

The King And Queen Of Gasoline tracklist:

1. The King And Queen Of Gasoline

2. Teenage Runaways

3. Fell In Love With Someone That I Shouldn’t Have

4. Bad Influence

5. The Secret To Saying Goodbye

6. Chloroform/Nightmares