Holy Vision: Mastodon Win The Grammys Fashion Parade

So it was a heartwarming sight to see the Atlantean megaweights showing eight middle fingers to the traditional Grammys red carpet dress code when they rocked up to the awards last month.

Having been nominated for a gong under a Best Metal Performance category that also featured the likes of Slipknot and Motörhead, the guys took the opportunity to turn up in, erm, style.

“It means, ‘Sit quietly in your seat and hope you win one of those little gold trophies,’” offered Brann Dailor when asked what the nomination meant to the band, before adding: “I want one of those!”

Sadly, Mastodon would eventually lose out on the night, with the award ultimately going to… Tenacious D. For a cover. Of course, it was a Dio cover, and pretty much everything Dio-related rules by proxy, but like, come on, people.

Don’t hold your breath for a Cattle Decapitation nomination any time soon…/o:p